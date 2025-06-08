Kathmandu, June 8: Opposition parties have concluded that they will not lift the obstruction of parliament until the ruling party is ready to form a high-level investigation committee into the visit visa scandal. A meeting held at the Parliament building, New Baneshwor, on Sunday concluded that they will continue to obstruct parliament unless formation of a high level probe committee.

In the meeting, Maoist Chief Whip Hitraj Pandey informed that the leader of the main opposition party and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda shared about the discussion held with Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday.

"Our stance remains that a high-level investigation committee should be formed to investigate the visit visa issue. It does not appear that Prachanda's proposal to Deuba to form a committee has been prepared. The ruling party leaders are currently in discussions. Our stance remains the same," Pandey said.

People's News monitoring Service.