Kathmandu, June 8: Maoist Center chairman Pushpakamal Dahal reached Budhanilkantha residence of Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday for a meeting. The meeting was aimed at resumption of the Parliament meeting, which has been obstructed for over a week.

During the meeting, Dahal wanted assurance from Deuba for the constitution of a parliamentary probe committee to investigate on the visit visa scandal.

Earlier, the opposition parties were demanding Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak’s resignation, however, they have written off this demand and now asking to form a parliamentary committee.

Nepali Congress leaders are of the opinion that at a time when the CIAA is investigating the case, the formation of another probe committee is impossible.

If the opposition parties exhibit further flexibility, the parliament meeting can resume today.

