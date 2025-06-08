The Commission for Investigation on Abuse of Authority (CIAA) filed a corruption case against 18 people, including Nepal Telecom Managing Director Sangita Pahadi.

The government appointed Pahadi as the Managing Director of Nepal Telecom in Bhadra last year. The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) today filed a corruption case against 18 people, including the Managing Director, in a special court.

It is claimed that Rs 334.7 million was abused in the case filed in the special court on Sunday.

People’s News Monitoring Service.