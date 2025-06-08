Статуя Свободы в США - фото (Statue of Liberty in the United States - photos) - https://to-name.ru/historical-events/usa.htm

Kathmandu, June 8: Around four dozen Nepalis deported by the US government are arriving in Kathmandu today on a special chartered flight.

Those deported Nepalis are expected to arrive at around 4.45 pm today at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

The Airport Immigration Office is going to hand over those deported Nepalis to the Human Trafficking Bureau of the Nepal Police.

The USA, after Donald Trump was elected the President, is deporting foreigners staying in America illegally.

