Kathmandu, June 8: The Embassy of the Republic of Korea hosted the 2025 K-Beauty Festa in Lalitpur on Saturday, June 7, celebrating the growing popularity of Korean beauty and culture in Kathmandu Nepal.

The event brought together some of Nepal’s leading Korean cosmetics retailers, including Korean Beauty Point, Dream Skin Nepal, KPG-Beauty and Prettyclick, who showcased a wide range of beloved Korean skincare and beauty brands. Special promotional offers and product demonstrations drew enthusiastic participation from attendees, highlighting the strong demand for K-beauty products in Nepal.

A highlight of the event was the K-Beauty Class, co-organized by the Embassy and the Sejong Culture Academy. Renowned Korean makeup artist and beauty YouTuber Hoseok Jung (shawn_issure) led a hands-on session under the theme of “Korean Skincare.” The class provided insights into current K-beauty trends, live demonstrations and interactive training, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from participants eager to learn Korean skincare and makeup techniques.

In addition to the beauty segment, the celebration included cultural activities such as the 2025 Korean Speech Contest under the theme “Beauty,” as well as a K-Culture Experience Zone featuring traditional Korean attire (Hanbok), Korean cuisine (K-Food) and Korean Caligraphy.

In his opening remarks, Tae-young Park, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, expressed gratitude to all participants and supporters of the event. He emphasized the growing influence of Korean culture among Nepali youth through Korean language, K-Pop, dramas and K-Beauty. The Ambassador noted that this cultural enthusiasm is a foundation for deeper people-to-people connections and mutual understanding between the two countries.

“Our Nepali friends of K-culture are civilian envoys of friendship between Korea and Nepal,” Ambassador Park stated. “The Embassy will continue to support and expand opportunities for cultural exchange and cooperation.”

The 2025 K-Beauty Festa marked another successful chapter in the vibrant cultural partnership between Korea and Nepal, further strengthening ties through beauty, tradition, and shared appreciation of culture.

