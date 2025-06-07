Kathmandu, June 7: Former Crown Princess Himani Shah and Prince Hirdyendra have reached Jumla to attend several programs organized by Himani Trust.

The Himani Trust is constructing a birthing center at Gamgadhi, Mugu.

Princess Himani and Prince Hydrendra are also visiting the Rara Lake and offering pooja at different temples.

RPP MP Gyanendra Shahi received former Crown Prince Himani and Prince Hirdyendra upon their arrival at the Jumla Airport on Saturday morning.

Earlier, due to a misunderstanding, it was reported that former King Gyanendra was visiting Western Nepal, which was not true. We regret the error.

King’s Press Secretary Dr Phani Pathak informed that the former King is returning to Kathmandu from Damak, Jhapa on Sunday, June 8.

People's News Monitoring Service.