Kathmandu, June 7: After the Maoist Center gave up its demand for the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak on the visit visa scandal, it seems the parliament meetings that had halted for the past 12 days are going to be resumed from Sunday, June 8.

The main opposition party, the Maoist Centre, along with others, had been continuously obstructing the parliament, demanding an investigation into Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak's resignation and constitution of a parliamentary probe committee, which had even affected discussions on important matters like the budget. However, the ruling and opposition parties on Friday opened the door to consensus.

To end the long stalemate, the ruling party is ready to move forward with the investigation process, while the opposition parties have come to the demand that the resignation of the Home Minister should be withdrawn to ensure a credible basis for the investigation. With this new framework of agreement, there is a strong possibility of the House being resumed. After discussions on Friday at the Parliament Building in New Baneshwor between Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Deputy Chairman of the ruling Nepali Congress Purna Bahadur Khadka, and leader Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, both sides have become flexible.

People’s News Monitoring Service.