Kathmandu, June 7: Madhav Nepal, the chairman of the Unified Socialist Party, has blamed that a corruption case has been filed against him with bias.

Addressing the first convention of the Madhes Province contact committee of the party, former prime minister Nepal said that those who are panicking at the role of the Unified Socialists have accused it of corruption.

Our party's role in the politics of Nepal is significant, and seeing the important role of the party, some individuals have become furious,' he said, 'they are biased and the feeling of revenge is burning them. An example of this is the initiative to file a corruption case against me.

Leader Nepal claimed that he has never taken a bribe and has not committed any improper acts that could harm the country and its people.

Nepal was found taking a cabinet decision to reward the Patanjali Yoga Peeth, an Indian company, for violating Nepal’s laws.

As CIAA filed a corruption case against Nepal, his post as a Member of Parliament has been suspended.

