Kathmandu, June 7: The landslide buried the No 71 pillar at the Nepal-China border in Kimathanka, Sankuwasabha, Eastern Nepal.

The flood that came with continuous rainfall has buried the border pillar number 71 located near the Bhote Khola-1 Kimathangka border post, as reported by Acting Police Chief Abhishek Shrestha of the District Police Office. The flood has buried the border pillar number 71 which is on the Nepal side of the Nepal-China border.

People’s News Monitoring Service.