Kathmandu, June 6: Senior advocate Shambhu Thapa misbehaved with a photojournalist on Thursday afternoon in front of the United Socialist Party’s headquarters.

Thapa was coming out from the USP’s headquarters after a legal consultation with Madhav Nepal, chairman, USP. Thapa reached the USP to consult with Nepal following the case filed at the High Court by the CIAA on the charge of policy corruption in the Patanjali land scam.

Journalists were gathered at the USP headquarters to collect news and when Thapa came out from the party office, media person Umesh Karki took photographs of the former.

Thapa tried to push away Karki's camera, saying that why was he taking photos without Thapa's permission. He attempted to misbehave with photojournalist Karki, however, other reporters objected to such misbehaviour by a journalist. Then Thapa quietly escaped from there.

Journalists present there have condemned advocate Thapa’s misbehave on a journalist.

People’s News Monitoring Service.