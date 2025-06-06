Kathmandu, June 6: A meeting of the three opposition parties represented in the federal parliament has concluded that the meeting of the House of Representatives cannot proceed until three demands they have been making earlier are met.

The meeting of the three opposition parties held at the Parliament Building, New Baneshwor, today demanded for a high-level investigation committee into the 'visit visa issue'. Manish Jha, MP from the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), informed that the House of Representatives meeting cannot be held until the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

He said that a meeting of the opposition parties, the Maoist Center, the Rastriya Swatantra Party and the Unified Socialist Party, had reached this conclusion. Jha said that it was decided in the meeting to express an all-party commitment to resolve the issue once and for all.

People’s News Monitoring Service.