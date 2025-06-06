Kathmandu, June 6: Manoj Kumar Gyawali has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nabil Bank Limited.

The 682nd meeting of the Board of Directors held on Thursday morning appointed Gyawali to the post of Chief Executive Officer for four years.

Gyawali worked as the acting CEO prior to his appointment as the CEO.

He holds experience in the banking sector by playing a leadership role in the management level of various commercial banks including Nepal Rastra Bank.

Gyawali has 26 years of experience in the capital market and banking sector, including the regulatory bodies of banks Nepal Rastra Bank, Global IME Bank, Global IME Capital and Jyoti Development Bank.

Under the able and efficient leadership of Gyawali, Nabil Bank Limited is expected to achieve further heights in the coming days by securing leading positions in various financial indices.

Similarly, the Board has promoted Deputy General Manager Adarsh Bajgai to Deputy Chief Executive Officer, while Legal Department Chief Bhishma Nyupane has been given the responsibility of Company Secretary.

