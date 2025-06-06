Kathmandu, June 6: Global IME Bank Limited organized a large-scale tree plantation program in various parts of the country on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The bank had set a target of planting 18,000 trees across the country on the occasion of its 18th anniversary. The bank conducted tree planting programs in various parts of the country on Thursday, on the occasion of World Environment Day.

On this occasion, the bank planted 1,000 lemon saplings at Balchaur, Lamkichuhan Municipality, Kailali District, Sudurpaschim Province, in the presence of Kamal Bahadur Shah, Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province, and Surendra Raj Regmi, CEO of the Global IME Bank.

The program was attended by a large number of people's representatives, local citizens, and bank employees. Similarly, the bank planted 300 saplings on the premises of the Narayanhiti Army Barracks in Kathmandu in the presence of the bank's Deputy Chief Executive Officer Suman Pokharel.

The bank has planted 3,700 saplings in various places including Diktel, Pragati Community Forest, Mechinagar, and Jhapa in Koshi Province, 5,050 in various places including Rajbiraj, Jitpur, Lahan, Gaur, Mithila Municipality (Bhatighari Community Forest) in Madhesh Province, and 5,050 in various places including Bagmati Province. 2,300 in various places including Narayanhiti Army Barracks, Tokha and Rasuwa, 2,100 in various places including Baglung and Kaski in Gandaki 1,500 saplings have been planted in various locations, 700 in various locations including Birendranagar and Raskot in Karnali Province, and 2,086 saplings in various locations including Baliya, Gokuleshwor, Baitadi, Attariya, Dhangadhi, Tikapur, and Mahendranagar in the Far West Province, 2,100 in various places including Bijuwar, Ghorahi, Guleria, Liwang in Lumbini Province.

The tree plantation program organized by the bank was joyfully attended by local dignitaries. The bank has collaborated with various organizations to select city beautification, community forests, schools, hospital campuses, and public places for tree plantation.

The bank believes that the tree plantation will help in environmental protection, as well as mitigate climate change and help in generating income for locals.

People’s News Monitoring Service.