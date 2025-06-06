Kathmandu, June 6: Former King Gyanendra is leaving for Western Nepal today. Tomorrow, the King is scheduled to visit Jumla and also lay the foundation stone of a birthing center.

The King is scheduled to perform special pooja at the Chandannath Temple in Jumla.

The King is visiting Gamgadhi in Mugu.

King Gyanendra is also visiting the Rara Lake, paying a darshan to the Chapre Mahadev and returning to Nepalgunj. In Nepalgunj, the former King is paying a darshan to the Bageshwari Temple.

According to King’s Press Secretary Dr Phani Raj Pathak, the former king is spending several days in Jumla and Mugu.

People’s News Monitoring Service.