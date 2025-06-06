Kathmandu, June 6: For the first time in the history of Loktantra, the Commission for Investigation on Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has filed a case against an ex-prime minister.

Ex-PM and chairman of the Ekikrit Samajwadi Party, Madhav Nepal is alleged to have been involved in the Patanjali land manipulation case against the law.

The ex-prime minister had allowed to purchase of land to Patanjali Yoga, an Indian Aryuvedic medicing producing company, above limit violating existing laws related to land. Again, the government led by Nepal had allowed to dispose the very land through a cabinet decision.

Ex-PM Nepal is saying that he was not involved in any corruption case. He said, “I have not taken a single rupee through corruption.”

Moreover, he has decided to face the court with the hope that he would get a clean chit from there.

Be that as it may, the CIAA, which kept the Patanjali file pending for a long time, has dared to file the case against a large number of individuals including ex-PM Nepal.

Nepal’s party is saying that it was a design of sitting PM K.P Sharma Oli to finish the political future of Nepal, a clean person. Nevertheless, Nepal has not been able to say that he was not involved in corruption. He is saying that the CIAA has no authority to investigate any case related to the cabinet decision. This is evidence that Nepal misused his post when he was the PM. The CIAA’s decision to investigate on the land manipulation case and file a case against the decision made by the PM has established a presidence that it can also lookafter cases related to a policy corruption.

Many observers believe that the CIAA should be allowed to look after on the cases related to a policy corruption to control corruption and commissions existed in the country.

People’s News Monitoring Service.