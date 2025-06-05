Kathmandu, June 5: After an aircraft crashed at the Nepalgunj Airport while landing there, Captain Kul Bahadur Limbu, who had commanded the aircraft, was suspended by the Civil Aviation Authority Nepal (CAAN). Since Limbu’s pilot license was suspended, the Nepal Airlines Corporation management cancelled a contract with Limbu related to flying the aircraft.

Limbu, an ex-general manager and senior captain in the Airline, had signed a contract with the Airline in 2076 BS to operate the Chinese Y-12 aircraft. Captain Limbu was earlier flying the Boeing 757 in the international destinations and started flying the Y-12 aircraft for domestic destinations after the Corporation displaced Boeing and switched to Airbus. Captain Limbu, the former general manager of the Corporation, became unemployed after the Corporation introduced Airbus replacing Boeing aircraft. As an honour to the senior officials, the NAC management assigned him to fly Y-12 aircraft through special consideration.

He had signed an agreement with the Corporation to provide assistance and facilitate the captain shortage for operating the Y-12 aircraft, receiving around 1.4 million rupees monthly. Limbu was receiving seven thousand five hundred rupees as a monthly salary after tax deduction. After the aircraft with call-sign 9-NAKU Y-12 E aircraft crashed in Nepalgunj on Chaitra 15, 2076 BS, shortly after he started flying it, the contract between the Airline and Limbu was cancelled.

The crew members and three medical doctors on board the aircraft were safe, yet, the aircraft was completely damaged. After the accident, that aircraft was permanently grounded. The CIAA suspended Limbu's license, stating that he caused the plane crash as he did not fulfill the aviation-related safety conditions set by the CAAN.

Captain Limbu is claiming a salary for his suspended period worth eight million rupees. Legally, Captain Limbu is not eligible to get the salary, started defaming the NAC management by manipulating some media and also filed a case at the CIAA against the NAC management.

The NAC management, so far, has clarified about the present status of the Airline and the NAC management’s stance on Limbu’s case.

The spokesperson of the Airline, Manoj Shah, claims that Limbu has demanded payment for the time he did not work. "Limbu is demanding salary and allowances for the period the Corporation has already breached the contract," Shah said, "Since the payment for the work he was supposed to receive has already been made, the Corporation had informed him that it will not pay an additional 8 million rupees."

In the press release, the Corporation mentioned that Limbu, who held a responsible position as a former general manager, did not adhere to the principles of dignity, decorum, and conduct that former high-ranking officials are expected to uphold, and did not take responsibility for the actions that occurred within the Corporation during his tenure.

The Supreme Court has also ruled on Limbu’s claim, stating that he is not eligible to receive the 8 million rupees.

The Corporation has clarified that there is no truth in the false information published by Limbu in some media outlets.

NAC's aircraft, commanded by Captain Limbu, that crashed at the Nepalgunj Airport.

People's News Monitoring Service.