Kathmandu, June 5: The Supreme Court has refused to register a writ petition against the prohibitory order issued by the District Administration Office, Kathmandu last Sunday.

Targeting the royalist movement, the District Administration Office, Kathmandu, had issued a prohibitory order restricting demonstrations except in Sifal Chaur, Koteshwor, Balkhu and Chabahil.

Swagat Nepal, spokesperson of the Joint People's Movement Committee, had tried to file a writ petition against it. However, the Supreme Court administration refused to register the writ petition.

Earlier, the SC had registered a similar type of writ petition and the SC had suspended the District Administration’s order.

People's News Monitoring Service.