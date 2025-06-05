Kathmandu, June 5: The Joint People's Movement Committee for the Restoration of a Hindu Kingdom, Good Governance and Ending Corruption, has decided to intensify its movement currently focused in Kathmandu to all the cities and villages across the country.

The meeting of around 50 political parties and groups comprised in the Joint People’s Movement Committee, coordinated by senior leader Navaraj Subedi, held at Sukedhara on Wednesday, decided to intensify the peaceful movement.

Meanwhile, disputes surfaced when different youth groups urged the leadership to launch a violent agitation defying the government’s prohibition order, the leadership convinced them saying that the movement should be peaceful.

The leadership tried to convince the aggressive youths active in the agitation saying, “We should give a reply by extending flowers against the stone pelting on us.”

The aggressive youths criticized the leadership, saying that the goals cannot be achieved through a peaceful demonstration, however, the leadership opined for peacefully defying the government orders.

After concluding the meeting, a press statement was announced stating that protests would continue in various municipalities within the Kathmandu Valley. It includes plans to organise protest assemblies, sit-ins, and mass demonstrations in major cities outside the Valley, and to mobilize youth groups across districts.

The Committee’s spokesman Swagat Nepal admitted that a dispute occurred on the issue of making the agitation violent, however, senior leaders were in favor of continuing the agitation through peaceful means.

The spokesman claimed that the peaceful agitation will continue in an intensified manner.

