Kathmandu, June 5: Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has stated that the security personnel (PSO) assigned to pro-monarchy leaders will be reassigned only after they stop the movement in favor of the monarchy.

Speaking at the meeting of the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee held at Singhadurbar on Wednesday, the Home Minister said it. During the meeting, MP Buddhi Man Tamang of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) questioned why the security personnel deployed for the safety of his leaders were being withdrawn.

The government had recalled the security personnel deployed for the safety of leaders including the chief whip of RPP, Gyan Bahadur Shahi, a few days ago. Responding to a question, Home Minister Lekhak said that the security personnel deployed for the personal protection of the RPP leaders were called back and would be assigned only after they stop the movement. The Minister said that for security reasons the PSOs were called back and would be re-deployed as soon as the movement is ended.

The RPP leaders are actively involved in the movement for the restoration of a Hindu kingdom.

