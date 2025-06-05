Kathmandu, June 5: Global IME Bank Limited has set up a charging station to charge electric vehicles (EVs) on the occasion of World Environment Day today. The Bank has set up the charging station at its corporate office in Kamaladi.

The charging station was jointly inaugurated by the Bank's director Krishna Prasad Sharma, the Bank's deputy chief executive officer Suman Pokharel, and the chief executive officer of Gadi Charge Pvt. Ltd. Presha Shrestha during a special program organized on Thursday. The CC2 single gun installed by the Bank in collaboration with Gadi Charge Pvt. Ltd. has a capacity of 40 kW.

Arrangements have been made at the charging station for customers and Bank employees who come to the bank for service to charge their EV vehicles. With the recent increase in the use of electric vehicles, the Bank has launched a charging station targeting the vehicles of customers visiting the bank.

People’s News Monitoring Service.