Kathmandu, June 5: The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has filed a corruption case against former Prime Minister and CPN-S Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal.

According to highly placed sources, a case has been filed in the special court regarding the sale of land with a concession granted to the Patanjali Yogpeeth in the name of an Ayurveda hospital and herbal medicine center.

The then PM had granted permission from the Council of Ministers to purchase land above the limit, and within two months, the Council of Ministers decided to sell it again.

Along with filing a corruption case, Nepal’s post of the Member of Parliament will automatically be suspended.

People’s News Monitoring Service.