Kathmandu, June 5: The Nepal Army has assigned Brigadier General Rajaram Basnet as its spokesperson. Brigadier General Basnet took the formal responsibility of the spokesperson at a program organized at the Public Relations and Information Directorate today.

Spokesperson Gaurav Kumar KC will assume the responsibility of acting chief of the Nepal Army's Eastern Command from coming Sunday. Since his name has been recommended, he is likely to be promoted to the rank of Major General soon. Eastern Command Chief Pawan Raj Ghimire is being transferred to the Military Headquarters.

The newly assigned spokesperson was previously the director of the Army's National Parks and Wildlife Conservation Directorate.

People’s News Monitoring Service.