Kathmandu, June 4: The Joint Movement Committee for the restoration of a Hindu kingdom, coordinated by Navaraj Subedi and comprised of around 50 different political parties and groups, has concluded that the first phase of the movement was a grand success. The Committee has extended thanks to all the participants in the movement.

“Despite the government’s intervention and massive suppression, the first phase of the movement was a grand success,” it is stated in a notice issued by the Committee.

The Committee has called a review meeting and also developing the next phase of movement today at 2 pm at the Navadurga Party Palace in Sukedhara, Kathmandu.

People's News Monitoring Service.

