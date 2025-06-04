By Our Reporter

The Committee for Joint People’s Movement for the Restoration of a Hindu Kingdom, Good Governance and Ending Corruption, coordinated by Navaraj Subedi and comprised of around 50 different political parties and groups, has concluded its four-day demonstration programs stating that the first phase of the movement was a grand success. The Committee extended thanks to all the participants in the movement.

“Despite the government’s intervention and massive suppression, the first phase of the movement was a grand success,” it is stated in a notice issued by the Committee.

The Committee is scheduled to launch the next phase of the movement. For this purpose, a joint meeting was called on Wednesday (June 4) in Sukedhara Kathmandu to develop the next phase of agitation programs. The meeting concluded without a decision, yet, Subedi said that soon, a decisive agitation program will be announced very soon.

The demonstration started on May 29 and continued until June 3 attracting a large crowd of participation, giving a strong blow to the republicans. The government led by K.P. Sharma Oli was seriously worried about the increasing wave in favour of a Hindu kingdom. The government announced one after another order to suppress the agitators. The government even declared the prohibition area in almost all parts of the Kathmandu Valley allowing demonstration venues only in Sifal, Balkhu and Balkumari. The security personnel organized a lathi-charge and also arrested demonstrators, including Kamal Thapa, chairman, Rastriya Prajatantra Party Nepal and MP Deepak Bahadur Singh, among others.

PM Oli and Maoist Center chairman Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda came down to a very low level in criticizing the demonstrators demanding a Hindu kingdom.

The agitating groups have been encouraged by the present success and saying that they continue the movement until the achievement of their demands.

What Next?:

The agitation will continue until the fulfilment of their demands, the organizers are saying. However, the modality of the agitation can be changed.

Political observers say that the general public frustrated with the present corrupt leaders, is not going to stop and will continue their protest programs in one or another form. If the government deny fulfilling the agitators’ demand, a bloody conflict may take place, they say.

Until now, the organizers have controlled the masses from turning violent and giving chance to the republicans for a peaceful negotiation. If the political parties in power undermine the public anger, the situation can be uncontrolled and those corrupt leaders can be targeted by the public.

The government, on the other hand, has analyzed that the present movement cannot continue for a long. Along with the monsoon rains, the movement will be defused.