A large section of people are in the streets demanding a Hindu kingdom by abandoning the federal structure and curbing corruption. We believe their demands are genuine. Those political leaders who are leading the government turn by turn are unable to bring prosperity to the country. They failed to deliver good governance, instead, they indulged in rampant corruption. They are exhibiting autocratic behavior. The country cannot move forward with the as-it-is situation.

Unfortunately, those who enjoy the cream of republicanism advocate the system, saying that this is the best political model. They are even saying that the monarchy cannot be an alternative to loktantra. Their remarks cannot be accepted as they are talking not in the interests of the motherland, and also not in the greater interests of the people. If they close their eyes and think about the betterment of the country, they can get an answer that, from the present political system, the nation cannot become prosperous. The reason is that the country’s revenue cannot sustain the increased expenditure after the adoption of federal structures. While presenting the budget for the new fiscal year, Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel allotted an estimated budget worth 15 trillion rupees for the operating/recurrent expenditure. This amount is for salaries, pensions and office operating expenditures. The Minister has allotted only four trillion rupees for capital expenditure, that is, expenditure for the development sector. Three trillion, seven billion rupees have been allotted for financial management, or say, paying back the instalment of the past loans and interests. On the revenue side, the government has estimated collecting 13 trillion 12 billion rupees, which is higher than the actual revenue received by the government in the previous years. Accordingly, the government has expected foreign grants worth 53 billion rupees, which is just hypothetical. Currently, the friendly countries have virtually stopped providing grant support. The Americans have already said that they are not supporting other countries without any interest of the USA. The EU countries are compelled to manage funding for NATO. Many European countries have decided to manage funds for NATO by cutting down grants to the LDCs. When the government failed to manage funds for the new fiscal year, it decided to take foreign debts worth two trillion 33 billion rupees and domestic debts worth three trillion 62 billion rupees. Every year, the debt burden of the country is increasing by above five trillion rupees. If the federal structure is changed, the nation can save above 6 trillion rupees. Therefore, financially too, the present political system must be changed. With a checks and balances system, corruption can be curbed and other political anomalies can be ended. We talk about the restoration of the institution of monarchy, as we believe the kings are more patriotic than the political leaders.