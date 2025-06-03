By Dr. Janardan Subedi

For decades, Nepal has stood tall on the global stage—not through economic might or military aggression, but through the quiet service of its people. Whether in the hills of Gorkha or the plains of Terai, Nepalis have lived by a philosophy rooted in simplicity, sacrifice, and endurance. Yet in 2025, the very essence of the Nepali soul—the collective heartbeat of a proud people—remains tragically unheard, both by its own leaders and the international community.

So, what do Nepali people truly want?

They want dignity. Not the ornamental kind dispensed in speeches during national holidays, but the kind that allows a farmer, a teacher, or a retired soldier to live without begging for rights, pensions, or basic healthcare.

They want justice. Not symbolic verdicts, but accountability from those who exploited the republic in the name of revolution, democracy, and development.

They want recognition. Not only for those who raised arms in insurgency, but for those who raised children during war, tilled the land during blockade, and stood as unarmed pillars of peace when the state failed.

They want truth. Not political propaganda about freedom, but an honest reckoning with how the nation continues to fail its most committed citizens—especially its veterans and its youth.

Nepal’s contributions to international peace are immense. Over 149,000 Nepali peacekeepers have served in UN missions since 1958. These soldiers, hailed as heroes abroad, return home to trauma, poverty, and neglect. The same fate awaits retired Indian Army soldiers of Nepali origin. Living in border areas, they face healthcare crises, bureaucratic alienation, and political orphanhood.

Even worse is the silence surrounding the Royal Nepal Army soldiers killed during the Maoist insurgency. Their families wait for justice, while former insurgents are celebrated as peacebuilders. This selective memory has not gone unnoticed. The international community praises Nepal’s peace process, but forgets those who made the greatest sacrifices for it.

What began as a vision of democratic hope has decayed into systemic corruption and dynastic politics. Teachers, farmers, students, and veterans—all feel abandoned by a republic that only serves the elite.

The betrayal of peacekeepers, the marginalization of soldiers, the glorification of insurgents without justice, and the international community's complicity have created a crisis of legitimacy.

Let the world hear what Nepali people want—not through filtered donor reports or bureaucratic translations, but through raw human yearning: dignity, justice, recognition, truth, and a country that remembers them.

In 2025, Nepal stands at a moral and political crossroads. The nation must reclaim its soul by honoring every Nepali life given for peace—on battlefields within, UN missions abroad, and the borders of foreign states.

Nepal owes this to its people. The world owes it to Nepal.

Author Dr Subedi is a Professor of Sociology at Miami University, Ohio, USA. His work focuses on post-conflict justice, cultural sovereignty, and South Asian political transformation.