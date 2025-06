Kathmandu, June 3: Royalists demanding the restoration of the monarchy and the Hindu state have demonstrated at Sifal Chaur in Kathmandu today.

They did not organize a protest program on Monday. The royalists did not organize a protest program to commemorate the Narayanhiti Palace massacre on Jestha 19.

The royalists have been protesting since Jestha 15, the day the republic was declared.

People's News Monitoring Service.