Kathmandu, June 3: Pro-monarchy groups are scheduled to stage a demonstration at Sifal Chour, located behind the Jaibageshwori temple, at 2 pm today (Tuesday).

When the government, being afraid of the massive participation of the commoners in the demonstration demanding a Hindu kingdom, declared almost all parts of the Kathmandu Valley as a restricted zone, the Joint People’s Movement Committee for restoration of the Hindu kingdom, decided to stage its demonstration at Sifal Chour in Gausala, Kathmandu.

In a notice issued by the Committee coordinator, Navaraj Subedi, on June 2, it is stated that the Committee is staging a demonstration at Sifal Chour today, informed spokesperson Sagun Lawati.

People’s News Monitoring Service.