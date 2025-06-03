Kathmandu, June 3: Rastriyya Prajatantra Party Chairman Rajendra Lingden has urged Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' not to be deluded as it is not the time for 'people's war'. He made this request during a program organized by the United People's Movement Coordination Committee in Sifal, Kathmandu, on Tuesday, which is demanding the restoration of the monarchy and the Hindu state.

Lingden urged Prachanda to free himself from the illusion that someone like yesterday could be intimidated and kept under control. He emphasized that their movement was not against Prachanda or any party but against the plunder of the republic in the name of democracy.

He claimed that the people would resist anyone who opposed the movement.

Since extending the curfew and banning protests are against the constitution, Chairman Lingden urged the government to withdraw such decisions.

Considering the royalist demonstration, the Kathmandu District Administration has already declared all areas except the Sifal Chowk area, the Koteshwor Over Bridge to the south of the Balkumari area, and the Balkhu area as 'prohibited areas'.

