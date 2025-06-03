Kathmandu, June 3: The parliamentary schedule has been affected as the ruling and opposition parties have maintained their respective stances on the issue of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak being embroiled in the visit visa controversy. The scheduled meeting has been impacted due to the ruling party's demand for the minister to answer in parliament and the opposition's stance that he should not answer.

Today, the agenda for the House of Representatives meeting included presenting the report on the Federal Civil Service Bill and discussing the revenue and expenditure for the fiscal year 2082/83. The parliamentary meeting scheduled for 11 AM today has been postponed twice and is now adjourned until tomorrow (June 4). There is still uncertainty about whether the meeting will proceed tomorrow. "There is no immediate solution in sight. It may take some time. Creating an environment of minimal consensus for the operation of the House is not only the government's responsibility but also the opposition's. It seems that the parliamentary agenda is being affected due to the opposition's actions," said Shyam Ghimire, the chief whip of the Nepali Congress.

In the visit visa case, both the ruling and opposition parties have their own stances. On Tuesday, the opposition parties increased pressure on the ruling party by agreeing on a three-point consensus. First, the Prime Minister should respond to the visit visa case. Second, the Home Minister should resign. Third, a high-level investigation committee should be formed.

The opposition parties have demanded an investigation into all home ministers since the Labor Act was enacted in 2064. Maoist Center MP Barshaman Pun stated that the parliament could not proceed because the government was not ready to address the opposition's demands. He mentioned that the government needs to clarify its stance on the resignation and investigation committee. "We informed the ruling party about the opposition's conditions. The parliament could not proceed because they did not show interest in addressing our concerns. The house cannot proceed until our demands are addressed. There is time until tomorrow for an agreement. It depends on how the ruling party responds," he said.

The opposition Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has stated that the meeting could not proceed because the ruling party was not ready to accept their demand for Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak to resign. "The government's readiness is only about allowing us to speak. There has been no indication from the ruling party regarding the formation of an investigation committee or the resignation of the Home Minister. The ruling party needs to be prepared to address these demands to create an environment for the session to proceed," said RSP MP Manish Jha.

People’s News Monitoring Service.