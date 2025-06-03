Kathmandu, June 3: On the 24th anniversary of the Narayanhiti Palace massacre, the Himani Trust candles at the Ganesh Temple in Kamaladi, Kathmandu on Monday, June 2.

Photo courtesy: Nepal Khabar

Leaders and activists from various royalist organizations, including Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) and RPP-Nepal, had reached Kamaladi to pay tribute to the late King Birendra and his family, who were assassinated at the Royal Palace massacre on June 1, 2002.

Previously, the lamp lighting ceremony was supposed to take place at the main gate of the Narayanhiti Royal Palace, but it has been moved to Kamladi Ganeshsthan after the government declared the Royal Palace area a prohibited zone. The Kathmandu administration has declared the area around Narayanhiti a restricted zone.

The ceremony of lighting candles held in memory of those who lost their lives in that tragic event was attended by former Crown Princess Himani Shah, her son Hridayendra Shah, and other members of the former royal family.

A large crowd of people welcomed the Royal Family members upon their arrival at Kamladi Ganeshthan.

Video link:

https://twitter.com/Nabin62158820/status/1929563957884231826

People’s News Monitoring Service.