Pro-Monarchy Movement Must Take Decisive Action

By Shashi P.B.B. Malla

Until now, the pro-monarchy movement has been able to maintain momentum and has brought the Himalayan Republic under severe strain.

The government of the two main political parties – the Nepali Congress and the CPN-Unified Marxists-Leninists (UML) – has been able to suppress the peaceful, non-violent protests and street demonstrations of the Royalists/Monarchists by repressive means.

The Nepal Police has not hesitated in using brutal action – as in the treatment and arrest of Kamal Thapa.

The New Democratic Movement must stress exactly that it is in the first instance a genuine people’s movement for the restoration of their inherent, fundamental rights which have been usurped by the main political parties.

The leaders of the New Democratic movement must make clear to the entire Nepalese people that their first demand and primary goal is:

The establishment of grassroots democracy.

The second goal is:

Re-establishment of the Sanatani Hindu State [which is entirely different from the autocratic, Hindu nationalism of India] which guarantees freedom of worship for all faiths and creeds.

This will be part and parcel of our national identity.

After all, the principle of religious syncretism has been part of our national tradition since ancient times.

The third pillar of the new political dispensation is the:

Restoration of Constitutional Monarchy.

Our own historical experience has shown that the monarchy is the living symbol of national unity.

It will also be the guardian of our renewed democratic way of life, and the protector of a multi-lingual, multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multi-cultural society in the unique Himalayan Kingdom.

Currently, the President of the Republic is a mere party functionary –who does not put national interests first.

Just observe Bidya Bhandari who is cultivating her return to politics and to continue the legacy of K.P. Sharma Oli.

The reinstated monarch would stand above politics, and be a genuine ‘Father of the Nation’.

The leaders of the movement must relentlessly stress that they are not only mere Rajabadis but born again democrats.

At the same time, the leaders must again and again point out the depredations of the Himalayan Republic – including in leaflets distributed during the demonstrations (the other side would describe the advantages of the new order: Democracy—Sanatani Hindu State – Constitutional Monarchy).

They will need to stress – repeatedly – that the Republic has become too scandal-prone – and his unwilling and unable to fulfil the people’s aspirations – not now nor ever!

Time is of the Essence

The rival demonstrations on so-called ‘Republic Day’ showed that K.P. Sharma Oli and his henchmen were unable to muster sufficient support to ‘take possession of all the streets of Kathmandu’.

The New Democratic Movement made a grand show of strength.

However, prolonging the street demonstrations indefinitely could hamper the movement:

Since raw power is in the hand of the state

Difficulty of engaging the general public, due to prolonged traffic congestion, hindrance in essential commodity services, and general security.

The Movement could do well in planning a grand strategy and make the street demonstrations ‘short and sweet’ – by peaceful ‘surgical strikes’ on the ramparts of the Republic in ‘shock and awe’ tactics.

The writer can be reached at: shashipbmalla@hotmail.com