By Narayan Prasad Mishra

Nepal’s political leadership never tired of boasting about good governance, transparency, and efficiency. From grand podiums and televised press briefings, they proclaim that the nation is moving forward, guided by democratic values and the rule of law. But for ordinary citizens, these claims are nothing more than hollow rhetoric. On the ground, the lived reality tells a very different story—a daily struggle marked by fear, insecurity, and lawlessness.

For the common people, Nepal feels less like a democracy and more like a jungle where the strongest prey upon the weak. Instead of justice and protection, citizens face oppression and exploitation. The government’s slogans of good governance are exposed as empty lies when political leaders and their loyal followers brazenly hijack state institutions for personal and political gain.

The Capture of the State: A Broken System

Today’s Nepal is a textbook example of state capture. The ruling party’s leaders and their cronies have seized control of the administration, bureaucracy, judiciary, and police. These institutions—meant to serve the public and uphold justice—have been reduced to mere instruments of political manipulation. Whether it’s land grabs, property disputes, or financial fraud, those with power can bend the system to their will.

Consider the massive cooperative scams that have defrauded millions of ordinary citizens of their life savings. The fraudsters, shielded by their political godfathers, continue to roam free, untouched by the law. Meanwhile, the victims, left with nothing, are forced to protest in the streets—ignored, humiliated, and betrayed. The very institutions tasked with protecting them—courts, police, regulatory bodies—either remain shamefully silent or actively participate in covering up the crimes.

Worse still, those brave enough to challenge this corrupt system face threats, harassment, and even false imprisonment. According to the talk of the town, cases like Durga Prasai, Rabindra Mishra, and Rabi Lamichhane, Kulman Ghishing, are glaring examples of how dissenting voices are silenced through fabricated charges. Under the guise of democracy, Nepal is witnessing the rise of an authoritarian regime where criticism is punished, and truth is systematically buried.

The Illusion of Democracy

Yes, elections are held, parliaments are formed, and press conferences are broadcast. But do these formalities make Nepal a true democracy? When the rule of the mightiest replaces the rule of law, democracy becomes nothing more than an illusion. When courts obey politicians, when police serve party interests, and when bureaucrats live in fear of political retaliation, the system ceases to function for the people.

Today, Nepal lives under a dictatorship in a democratic disguise. The constitution is frequently quoted in speeches but conveniently ignored in practice. Laws exist on paper but are bent and twisted to protect the powerful. For the average citizen, justice is a distant dream, rights are conditional privileges, and dignity is something to be bargained for.

We have changed many constitutions and experimented with various political systems. Today, Nepal follows a federal democratic republic with an elected president as head of state. The monarchy has been abolished. We have a parliamentary democracy where the parliament elects the prime minister. Political parties hold all the power.

Yet, despite these systemic changes, the nation’s condition continues to deteriorate. Mismanagement, corruption scandals, irregularities, nepotism, and favoritism have become the hallmarks of governance. This grim reality proves that escaping this vicious cycle requires more than just changing constitutions, political systems, or the faces in power. It demands deeper accountability and a revival of moral values.

narayanshanti70@gmail.com