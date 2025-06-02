Kathmandu, June 2: The World Bank has approved a loan worth US$257 million for Nepal's electricity distribution system and irrigation improvement. According to a press release issued by the World Bank, the loan facility was approved by the Board of Directors meeting held on May 29.

These projects aim to make Nepal's power supply reliable and increase agricultural productivity through irrigation improvements. US $12 million has been allocated for the power supply system improvement project. With this amount, the power distribution system of Koshi, Bagmati, Karnali and Soodur Paschim Provinces will be strengthened and reliable.

The Supply System Improvement Project, operated by the Nepal Electricity Authority, aims to construct substations, upgrade distribution infrastructure, and develop an automated system to monitor them.

A loan equivalent to US $137 million has been approved for the third phase (Phase-3) of the Rani Jamra Kularia Irrigation Project. The project aims to increase the production of agricultural produce by providing year-round irrigation facilities in Kailali district of the Soodur Paschim Province. The project is expected to irrigate an additional 17,500 hectares of land throughout the year, benefiting around 160,000 people.

People’s News Monitoring Service.