Kathmandu, June 2: Public transportation entrepreneurs have announced a nationwide strike. Protesting against the ride-sharing permission for private vehicles, the entrepreneurs have called for a strike on public transportation.

The National Federation of the Nepal Transportation Entrepreneurs, Federation of the Nepal TruckEntrepreneurss, Federation of Goods Transportation, Nepal Transportation Independent Labors Association, and Nepal Transportation Labor Organisation, among others, have jointly called a strike on public transportation. They have demanded restrictions on ride-sharing by private vehicles.

People’s News Monitoring Service.