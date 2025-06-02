Kathmandu, June 2: The Joint People's Movement Committee for the restoration of the Hindu kingdom has suspended its Kathmandu Valley bandh announced for today.

In a statement issued by the Committee coordinator Navaraj Subedi, it is stated that after the release of RPP Nepal’s chairman Kamal Thapa, RPP leader and MP Deepak Bahadur Singh and others, the bandha announced in the Kathmandu Valley for Monday, June 2, has been suspended.

Following the forceful arrest of the leaders and activists, the Committee had announced Kathmandu Valley bandh for today.

The Kathmandu Police had released all those arrested in the course of organizing demonstration rally at the Gurju Chour, Naxal on Sunday afternoon.

People’s News Monitoring Service.