Kathmandu, June 2: The Late King Birendra Peace Academy organized a tribute meeting at the Jawlakhel Square in Lalitpur commemorating the 24th anniversary of the assassination of former King Birendra Shah and his family by offering garlands on the statute of King Birendra.

On Friday, 19th Jestha 2058 BS (June 1, 2001), the then King Birendra, Queen Aishwarya, Crown Prince Dipendra, Prince Neerajan, Princess Shruti, King Birendra's younger brother Dhirendra, and other members of the royal family were assassinated at a royal banquet at the Narayanhiti Palace.

A special program is held every year on Jestha 19 to commemorate the assassination of King Birendra and his family,

