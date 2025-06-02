Kathmandu, June 2: The pro-monarchy groups postponed today's protest program. Navaraj Subedi, coordinator of the Joint People's Movement Committee, has issued a statement saying that it has been decided not to organize a demonstration today, however, a candlelight event will be carried out at the Kamladi Ganesh Sthan in fond memory of the demise of King Birendra and his family at the Narayanhitty Royal Palace massacre on June 1, 2001.

On Jestha 19, 2058 BS, the royal family, including King Birendra, was murdered in the Royal Palace massacre. Coordinator Subedi said that a candlelight ceremony will be held in the evening to commemorate the unfortunate day.

A program to light lamps at Kamaladi Ganesh Sthan at 6 pm today has been scheduled, according to a statement issued by Subedi. He has also requested the protesters to participate in the program.

People's News Monitoring Service.