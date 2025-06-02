Kathmandu, June 2: The Independent Citizens' Investigation Commission released a report regarding the incident that occurred in Tinkune on Chaitra 15 (March 28).

In the report released last week, the Commission concluded that the incident in Tinkune involved violations of national and international laws and legal systems.

The Commission has concluded in the report that the incident violated the Constitution of Nepal, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and various international treaties.

The report mentions that after the program coordinator escaped from the police cordon, private houses in the vicinity were set on fire, and bullets were fired even though there was no situation warranting the use of firearms.

Experts have stated in the report that security personnel used unnecessary and excessive force during the incident. The 28-page report mentions that the commission has recommended further investigation into certain events and issues.

Speaking at the event, the Commission's chairman, Devendra Lal Nepali, stated that both those who accept and those who reject the system need to understand that history is unfolding. He mentioned that the army should not go against the people. He expressed the belief that all forces in Nepal should come together and move forward.

He said, "A history is being made. A lesson that every faction in Nepal, whether in power or out of power, whether accepting or rejecting the system, must understand that history is being made. A necessary situation is unfolding. It is essential to understand this. The incident that occurred in Tinkune is a very unfortunate aspect. Such an incident should not be repeated. They might have thought of suppressing demonstrators by deploying the army, but no power in the world can deploy the army against the people. I believe that the power of all the people will unite and move forward."

After the government refused to constitute an independent judiciary probe committee on the Tinkune incident, a citizen's commission chaired by Devendra Nepali was formed comprised of experts from different fields, including the former Police officer,

