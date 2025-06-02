Kathmandu, June 2: Global IME Bank Limited has planted trees in Tokha Municipality of Kathmandu and Diktel Rupakot Majhuwagadhi Municipality of Khotang.

The bank has planted 1,000 trees of different fruits in various schools of Tokha Municipality. The tree planting event was attended by Tokha Municipality Mayor Prakash Adhikari, the bank's Chief Executive Officer Surendra Raj Regmi, school principal, school representatives, students, and local residents.

Additionally, the bank has planted 1,500 bamboo saplings in various wards of the Diktel Rupakot Majhuwagadhi Municipality. The bamboo planting event organized by the bank saw a significant presence of the Chief District Officer of Khotang, the Chief of the District Coordination Committee, the Mayor of Diktel Rupakot Majhuwagadhi Municipality, local leaders and representatives from the Nepali Army and Nepal Police, as well as local residents.

On the occasion of its 18th anniversary, the bank is planting trees in various locations with the goal of planting 18,000 trees across the country in this fiscal year.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the bank is planting trees in various locations across all seven provinces. Additionally, the bank believes that this tree plantation will help mitigate climate change and support the livelihoods of local communities.

Global IME Bank is honored as Nepal's best bank in two categories under the Global Finance Best Bank Award 2024 and the EuroMoney Award for Excellence 2024. Additionally, Global IME Bank has been recognized in various categories by different national and international associations and institutions.

Global IME Bank is the first commercial bank in the private sector with a branch network in all seventy-seven districts of the country. The bank provides excellent service to its customers through more than 1,100 service centers, including 354 branch offices, 385 ATMs, 202 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters, and 3 foreign representative offices.

In addition to providing banking services to Nepali citizens, the bank has also been offering remittance services from various countries around the world. The bank has been facilitating the inflow of remittances from countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, and other countries.

People’s News Monitoring Service.