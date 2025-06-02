Kathmandu, June 2: Former President Bidya Devi Bhandari, who was on a visit to China, has returned home. She had left for China on May 24, leading a delegation including UML leaders and government ministers, and returned to Nepal on Monday morning after completing her 10-day visit.

During her visit to China, former President Bhandari met with Chinese leaders including Chinese Vice President Han Cheng and CPC Foreign Affairs Department Chief Liu Jianchao.

Upon her arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Damodar Bhandari, who was also accompanied in the visit, said that it was successful. He also informed that he met with high-level Chinese leaders.

It was a visit to further strengthen the old ties and friendship between Nepal and China in particular, and to renew some of the shared values, understandings, and agreements between our two countries," he added. "They also exchanged views on our cultural and economic relations. Commitments have also been made to implement the agreements reached in the past."

People’s News Monitoring Service.