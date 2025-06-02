Kathmandu, June 2: Senior singer Ganesh Rasik passed away on Sunday at the age of 78. He was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer at the Nepal Cancer Hospital in Harisiddhi, Lalitpur, and passed away at 11 AM.

Rashik's daughter will perform the last rites after returning from the UK. Rashik, born on Asoj 4, 2004 BS, in Chhinamukh, Bhojpur, later moved to Ilam. He entered the music scene about five decades ago with the 'Lekali' group and established himself as a poet, lyricist, musician, writer, essayist, and travel writer.

His works include short story collections, songs of Ganesh Rasik, "Otamuni of Akash Ganga," "Standing on the Dashgaja," "When the Sisno Trees Walk," among other stories, poems, essays, travelogues, and memoirs, with more than a dozen published works.

His son and wife had passed away earlier.

Patriotic and romantic songs by Rashik “Hati Haina Dati Ladne Nepaliko Bani Huncha”, “Tarai Hera Kati Ramro” “Mero Tauko Sano Chha” “Rato Bhale Quy, Quy” are very famous. He sang national and folk songs. Some of his works are included in school textbooks.

The literary figure Rasik had the opportunity to take on the responsibilities of Chairman and General Manager of Ratna Recording Sansthan, Sajha Publication, General Manager of the Rastriya Naachghar, and Member Secretary of the Nepal Theatre and Music Academy.

People’s News Monitoring Service.