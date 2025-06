Kathmandu, June 1: Different pro-monarchy groups launched a torchlight rally this evening demanding the immediate release of RPPN chairman Kamal Thapa, RPP leader and MP Deepak Bahadur Singh and others, who were arrested by the police this afternoon.

The participants in the rally demanded the immediate release of all arrested by the police in the course of organizing a demonstration for the restoration of the institution of monarchy.

People’s News Monitoring Service.