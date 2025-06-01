Kathmandu, June 1: During the protest against republicanism in Narayanchaur, Kathmandu today, the police arrested seven demonstrators people, including Kamal Thapa, the chairman of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Nepal and Dipak Singh, MP, Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP).

At a time when the demonstrators were gathering from different places, the Police started a lathi charge against the pro-monarchy demonstrators and arrested above half a dozen leaders and pro-monarchy people.

Police Spokesperson and Deputy Superintendent of Police Apilraj Bohora from the Kathmandu Police Complex claimed that after attempting to breach the restricted area, they were arrested.

Among those arrested are Thapa, Lalitpur's Shila Rana, Bhaktapur Thimi's Rakesh Basnet, Nuwakot's Ramchandra Lamichhane, Tokha's Vinod Kapali, and Bhaktapur's Saroj Timilsina.

Pro-monarchy parties including RPP and RPP-Nepal have been protesting here for the past few days.

Meanwhile, Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) MP Dipak Singh has been arrested from the Kathmandu Police Complex. Singh was arrested while going to meet RPP Nepal Chairman Kamal Thapa.

He was arrested while entering through the gate.

Chief whip of RPP, Gyan Bahadur Shahi, has raised objections regarding the arrest. He has demanded the release of those arrested, including Thapa and Singh.

The Police, under the NC and UML-led government, seem biased and aggressive against the pro-monarchy movement which has been gaining momentum since it was launched on May 29. It seems, leaders in the government, indulged in bad-governance, corruption and commission, have felt a seripous threat from the pro-monarchy movement.

People's News Monitoring Service.