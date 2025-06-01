Kathmandu, June 1: The pro-monarchy groups have announced a Valley Bandh on Monday. The United People's Movement Committee, led by Navaraj Subedi, declared the Valley shutdown on Monday, stating that during a peaceful protest on Sunday, the police had arrested RPP Nepal Chairman Kamal Thapa, RPP MP Deepak Singh, and others in an inhumane manner.

The United People's Movement Committee has strongly demanded the government to immediately release those arrested, including Thapa and Singh.

The statement reads, "In protest against the government's brutal repression, we have been compelled to change the form of our movement. In this regard, we have announced a Valley Bandh tomorrow, Jestha 19 (June 2).

We urge our friends participating in the movement to take an active role in their respective neighborhoods and squares during the strike."

Several pro-monarchy activists were arrested from the Narayan Chour when they were preparing to launch their protest program demanding the restoration of the Hindu Kingdom.

Leaders and activists of RPP Nepal, RPP, and others, including Chairman Thapa, were arrested.

Similarly, RPP MP Deepak Singh, who had gone to meet Chairman Thapa at the District Police Office, Kathmandu, was arrested from the premises.

People’s News Monitoring Service.