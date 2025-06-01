Kathmandu, June 1: The Himani Trust planned candlelight ceremony in memory of the royal family members who lost their lives in the palace massacre on June 1, 2001 (Jesth 17), has been moved from the Narayanhiti Museum premises to Kamladi Ganeshthan.

After designating the Narayanhiti area as a restricted zone by the Kathmandu administration, the Trust has changed the lamp lighting ceremony scheduled for Monday to the Ganeshthan Temple in Kamaladi, according to Anuj Karki, the program coordinator of Himani Trust.

"The program for tomorrow will not be held at Narayanhiti Palace. The lighting of the lamps has now been moved to the Kamaladi Ganeshthan Temple," she said, "The program will start at 6 PM."

According to Karki, former Crown Prince Paras Shah, former Crown Princess Himani Shah, and their son Hridayendra Shah, along with other members of the former royal family, will participate in the lamp-lighting ceremony in Kathmandu.

The former King Gyanendra and Queen Komal will not participate in the program as they are currently in Jhapa.

People’s News Monitoring Service.