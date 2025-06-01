Kathmandu, June 1: The Bhoto of Rato Machhendranath, the god of rain and prosperity, is being displayed today. The Bhoto Jatra festival is believed to have been observed for the past 1,300 years at the Jwalakhel Chowk, after pulling the Rato Machhendranath Chariot through different parts of Patan city.

According to legend, the queen of Nagraj Karkotak's eyes began to hurt. Karkotak set out in search of a healer. He took a farmer working in the field and took him to Naglok, also known as Taudaha, for the healing treatment of the Queen.

The frightened farmer prayed to Machhendranath and, with folded hands, offered some medicine to Karkotak. The medicine cured the queen's eye ailment. As a reward, the Nagraj (king of snakes) gave Mani Manikya (gold and ornament) were given to the farmer, who then returned to his farmland. The farmer placed the vest with Mani Manikya on the field and began to work.

Meanwhile, a ghost came and wore the Bhoto with Mani Manikya. The farmer searched for the vest but couldn't find it. When he went to see the Machhendranath Jatra, he claimed that the ghost was wearing the Bhoto he had received as a reward. When the ghost refused to give it, a dispute arose. Even the Karkotak Nag was summoned for inquiry. In the end, it was concluded that both could not be the rightful owner of the Bhoto, and it was handed over to Machhendranath.

The tradition of the Bhoto Jatra will be observed after the chariot procession of the Rato Machhendranath, where the Bhoto is displayed to the one who brings official proof. Since that year of dispute, it is believed that the Bhoto is shown every year after checking the auspicious time. There is a legend that no one has been able to gather proof and take the Bhoto so far.

Presently, representatives of the Guthi Sansthan Lalitpur have been performing the Bhoto Jatra in the presence of the head of state. On this occasion, the government has declared a public holiday in the Kathmandu Valley today.

People’s News Monitoring Service.