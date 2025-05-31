Kathmandu, May 31: Rastriya Prajatantra Party chairman Rajendra Lingden said that the government announced prohibation zone around the Royal Palace being afraid of the ongoing agitation.

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has concluded that the movement launched on May 29 for the restoration of the monarchy is encouraging. Lingden stated that the central executive committee of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party has conducted a serious review of the movement.

He said that the party decided to follow the directives of the Joint Movement Committee. He said, 'By declaring the King's Waw and nearby areas as prohibited zones, where today's demonstration was planned, it confirms that the government is scared and weak. Our movement is heading towards its peak. This has generated enthusiasm for us rather than sadness.'

Chairman Lingden stated that when Prime Minister and Chairman of CPN-UML KP Sharma Oli called for a gathering to counter the pro-monarchy demonstration, on May 29, the public presence was very poor. On the other hand, the public gathering at the demonstration for the restoration of a Hindu kingdom was massive. It makes clear that people are for the restoration of monarchy.

He mentioned that due to the impact of the two-day pro-monarchy movement, the government declared certain areas as prohibited. He indicated that this proved the republic is becoming increasingly weaker.

People’s News Monitoring Service.