Kathmandu, May 31: The Joint Committee for Restoration of a Hindu Monarchy launched its demonstration in Baluatar today.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, June, the Committee has decided to organize a demonstration at Narayan Chour, in Naxal.

Today, when they were denied to launch a demonstration at the King’s Way, the demonstrators organized a sit-in demonstration around the Baluatar area.

On June 1, the agitators are asked to gather at Narayanchour in Naxal at 1 pm.

RPP spokesman Mohan Shrestha said that the demonstration will continue until the restoration of a Hindu kingdom.

People’s News Monitoring Service.