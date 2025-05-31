Kathmandu, May 31: The Joint Committee for Restoration of a Hindu Monarchy launched its demonstration in Baluatar today.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June, the Committee has decided to organize a demonstration at Narayan Chour, in Naxal.
Today, when they were denied to launch a demonstration at the King’s Way, the demonstrators organized a sit-in demonstration around the Baluatar area.
On June 1, the agitators are asked to gather at Narayanchour in Naxal at 1 pm.
RPP spokesman Mohan Shrestha said that the demonstration will continue until the restoration of a Hindu kingdom.
People’s News Monitoring Service.
Comments:
Leave a Reply