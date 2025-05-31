Kathmandu, May 31: The Joint People’s Movement for the restoration of a Hindu kingdom decided to organize a grand assembly at Santi Batika in Ratnapark at 1 pm today.

The movement, also known as the "Umbrella Revolution" launched on May 29, has taken momentum, and it will continue for an indefinite period, the organizers said.

Earlier, the Committee had decided to organise its demonstration program on King’s Way. When the government declared the King’s Way and the streets around the Royal Palace area, the Committee, coordinated by Navaraj Subedi, decided to organise its demonstration program at Santi Batika, Ratnapark, at 1 pm today.

In a notice issued by the Committee, it is stated that the feared government from the massive participation of the general public from the Valley and across the country, announced the prohibition order, which is a defeated mentality.

The Committee has stated that the movement will continue until it achieves its goal of the restoration of the institution of a Hindu kingdom, abolishment of the federal structure, and ending corruption and bad governance.

